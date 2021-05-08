Mobile Subscribers Cross 183 Million Mark in Pakistan

Cellular subscriptions have crossed the 183 million mark in Pakistan, according to the latest figures updated by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Broadband subscriptions have also crossed 101 million including 98 million 3G and 4G subscribers.

As per the cellular market share, Jazz continues to dominate with 37.80% subscribers, followed by Telenor Pakistan 26.71%, Zong 21.90%, Ufone 12.81%, and SCO 0.77%. The number of obsolete 3G users has dropped from 25.2 million in Dec 2020 to 24 million by the end of March 2021.

During the reporting period, 4G users have grown from 66 million to 74 million. In terms of 4G market share, Jazz leads this segment as well with 28.86 million 4G subscribers, followed by Zong 22.49 million, Telenor Pakistan 16.10 million, Ufone 6 million and SCO 0.7 million.

Out of the 8 million new 4G subscribers added in this quarter, Jazz contributed significantly with 46% net additions, followed by Telenor Pakistan 23%, Zong 22%, Ufone 6%, and SCO 1.9%.