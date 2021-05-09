3G, 4G Users Reach 98.12 Million in Pakistan

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 98.12 million by end of March 2021 compared to 96.26 million by the end of February 2021, registering an increase of 1.86 million, said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reached 183.20 million by end-March 2021 compared to 181.27 million by the end of February, which registered an increase of 1.93 million during the period under review.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 42.79 percent in February 2021 to 43.51 percent in March 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 8.62 million by the end-March compared to 8.79 million by the end of February 2021, registering a decrease of 0.17 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 27.56 million by the end of February to 28.68 million.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 5.074 million by the end of February to 4.94 million by the end of March while the number of 4G users jumped from 22.042 million by the end of February to 22.49 million by the end of March 2021.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5.87 million by the end of February to 5.73 million by end of March. The number of 4G users jumped from 15.52 million by the end of February to 16.10 million by the end of March.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.59 million by the end of February to 4.54 million by end of March. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 5.908 million by the end of February to 6.052 million by the end of March 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 84.02 percent by the end of February to 84.68 percent. The total teledensity increased from 85.81 percent by the end of February to 85.81 percent by the end of March 2021.

PTA received 26894 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators and ISPs) as of March 2021. PTA said that it was able to get 26808 complaints resolved i.e. 99 percent.

According to PTA data Jazz leads the chart with 18386 complaints and Zong at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 3013.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, therefore, the maximum number of complaints belong to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by March stood at 26446.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 18386 complaints i.e. 70 percent of total complaints. A total of 3013 complaints were received against Zong which is 11.3 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Ufone had 2360 complaints against its various services which make up 8.9 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Telenor, which has the second-largest number of consumers, was third with 2664 i.e. 10 percent complaints were received against it.

PTA also received 103 complaints against basic telephony where 95 were addressed during March 2021. Further 336 complaints were received against ISPs where 329 were addressed.