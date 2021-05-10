Fawad Chaudhry Suggests Changing Govt Logo

As the country battles the massive third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, says that the official logo of the government should be revamped.

In Government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons, graphic designers there send me your ideas…. pic.twitter.com/l0hJJ73pV5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021

His tweet read: “In government of Pakistan logo, my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons…”.

Although the task is in no way a small one, considering the level of history and politics involved. Perhaps an updated emblem that represents the government can breathe motivation or encourage infrastructural changes in the long run.

For now, Fawad Chaudhry has only called for graphic designers to brainstorm ideas for new icons to represent Pakistan’s sectors of science, technology, and education.

One individual was kind enough to make an illustrative suggestion. We will just leave it here for you to decide what to make of it.

❤️👆👆👆 Sir please check ✔️ pic.twitter.com/SzZhViBt3l — Qasim Shamsi (@qasim_shamsi) May 10, 2021

Want to make a suggestion of your own? Hit the Federal Minister’s feed and good luck!