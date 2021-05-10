K-Electric Partners with Largest Delivery Platform Foodpanda and Leading Tax Filing Portal Befiler

K-Electric has announced an exciting offer for new users of its KE Live Mobile application through strategic alliances with foodpanda – Pakistan’s largest delivery platform, and Befiler – the country’s leading tax filing and NTN registration portal.

Customers who download the KE Live App will be able to avail exclusive discounts of up to PKR 500 on foodpanda and savings of up to 87% on Befiler portals.

The KE Live App is a complete digital solution offering multiple services on the go and is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Appstore. Customers can view their billing history, download duplicate bills, and make online bill payments, lodge complaints, and even apply for a new connection from the comfort of their homes.

Now, new users will also be provided promo codes to enjoy up to PKR 500 discount on their first order via the foodpanda App, with the exception of Pandamart.

New KE Live App users can also avail NTN registration and Tax filing services via Befiler at an 87% discounted rate of only PKR 500 rupees. Upon successful download of the KE Live App, a voucher will be delivered to users via SMS on their registered mobile number and email address. Moreover, multiple users can register and avail the offer against one KE account number.

Commenting on these strategic alliances, Imran Rana, Director Communications KE, said, “K-Electric continues to prioritize customer-centricity and enrich consumer experience through innovative digital products and solutions. Much like our partners, we share a vision to facilitate customers from the comfort of their homes. The KE Live App and Web Portal are pioneering platforms marking a major milestone via the provision of several facilities under one digital roof.”

“Undocumented economy and weak tax filing culture is a major challenge of Pakistan’s economy, further exacerbated by complexities in tax compliance. Befiler is excited to have partnered with K-Electric to address the issue by offering a simple and user-friendly digital solution to assist citizens of Karachi in their tax compliance for a very nominal fee,” said Akbar Tejani, Befiler’s CEO and Co-Founder.

The KE Live App and Web Portal are evidence of KE’s progressive vision and the fact that customer-centricity is a core tenet of the business strategy.

Consumers can download the app by clicking here.