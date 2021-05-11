FPSC Postpones CSS Exams Due to Coronavirus

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has postponed exams scheduled during May and June due to the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus.

According to the official notification, the exams will remain postponed till further orders and the commission will announce new dates for exams accordingly.

Here are all the exams which have been postponed by FPSC.

General recruitment exam phase-1/2021 (Ad 5-10/2020)

FPOE of FSP, PAAS, C&TG, ML&CG, and OMG

Section Officer Promotional Exam (SOPE)

Appointment by transfer in OMG exam

Survey of Pakistan

Regularization of contractual employees

Earlier this month, FPSC announced the final result of the CSS examination 2020.

39,630 candidates had initially applied for the CSS 2020 exams while 18,553 appeared in the written part and 376 cleared it. Out of 376, 221 candidates got allocated to various groups and services against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

Notably, the passing percentage of CSS 2020 exams dropped to 1.96% from 2.51% of CSS 2019.