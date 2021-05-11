Pakistan Railways Reduces Freight Rates for Eid

Pakistan Railways has reduced the freight rates of its services for the Eid holidays, a press release issued by the Divisional Superintendent Office said.

The move is aimed at offering affordable cargo services and container transportation through railways during the lockdown, the press release said.

The cargo booking rates have been significantly reduced by 25 percent, and a five percent reduction is being offered for all bookings of coal and container wagons. The booking fare for the online premium train has also been slashed by Rs. 10,000 per wagon.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways also announced 28 Up and Down Eid special trains within the Karachi division during the Eid holidays. Fourteen Up and Down trains will also be operational between Karachi and Hyderabad, and another 14 will run between Kotri and Mirpur Khas.

The route of the 213 Up Moen-jo-Daro Express between Kotri and Rohri via the ML-II has also been extended to Karachi to facilitate people during Eid-ul-Fitr, the statement said.