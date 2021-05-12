Pakistan Announces Date for Vaccine Registration for 30-39 Age Group

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has announced that the coronavirus vaccine registration for citizens aged 30-39 is starting from Sunday, 16 May.

The minister, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Here’s When COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available for Everyone

He said that the government is expanding the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated against coronavirus after the vaccine supply and vaccination capacity in all federating units has increased.

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” the minister added.

As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated. Starting sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 12, 2021

ALSO READ

AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Be Given to Older Citizens Only: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Note that the government launched coronavirus vaccine registration of citizens aged 40-49 from 27 April and opened the walk-in vaccination facility for citizens aged 40 years or above after registering at 1166.