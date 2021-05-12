Pakistan’s Exports to EU Cross $7 Billion in 10 Months of FY2021

Pakistan’s exports to European Union (EU) increased by 17.4 percent to $7.474 billion from July 2020 to April 2021. This was announced on Wednesday by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak, Dawood.

He wrote, “We are glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021, our exports to European Union (EU) increased by USD 1.1 Billion. They increased by 17.4 percent to USD 7.474 Billion as compared to USD 6.367 Billion in Jul-Apr 2020.”

We are glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021, our exports to European Union (EU) increased by USD 1.1 Billion. They increased by 17.4% to USD 7.474 Billion as compared to USD 6.367 Billion in Jul-Apr 2020. Some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland (23%). — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 12, 2021

The adviser informed that some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland (23 percent), Sweden (21 percent), Netherlands (21 percent), Germany (19 percent), France (14 percent), Belgium (12 percent), Italy (4 percent) and Spain (2 percent).

“EU is a very important market for us, and we greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of our exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions,” Dawood said.

He also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce’s (MOC) Trade & Investment Officers and urged them to provide even greater facilitation to the exporters and Investors.