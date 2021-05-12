Patients Who Survive COVID-19 Infection Are Dying from Black Fungus

Several cases and deaths from Mucormycosis among COVID-19 patients have been reported across Pakistan.

An infectious disease specialist, seeking anonymity, disclosed that many healthcare facilities in the country have recorded cases and deaths from mucormycosis but failed to report them as it is extremely difficult to identify the infection at the initial stages.

Also known as ‘Black Fungus,’ mucormycosis is a rare but fatal fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. The infection affects COVID-19 patients with underlying health issues such as diabetes and prolonged ICU stay.

Early symptoms of mucormycosis include sinus pain or nasal blockage on one side of the face, one-sided headache, swelling or numbness, toothache, and loosening of teeth.

Black Fungus leads to blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and coughing blood. These symptoms of mucormycosis are strongly linked with diabetes which can be exacerbated by the use of steroids used to treat severe COVID-19 such as dexamethasone.

Aside from Pakistan, India, UK, US, France, Austria, Brazil, and Mexico have reported cases and deaths from Black Fungus.