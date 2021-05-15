Technical Malfunction: Careem Users Charged Thousands Extra for Rides

In a rare instance earlier today, Careem customers were charged several thousands in extra for a single ride when a technical malfunctioning occurred in the system.

Major reason behind the additional charge is said to be a system error that mistakenly charged Pakistani customers in Dirhams, Dollars and other foreign currencies.

If a customer, for instance, was supposed to be charged Rs. 1,500 for a ride, the Careem system charged him/her Dhs. 1,500 – which is around Rs. 62,000.

JUST IN: Careem has charged massive amounts to multiple users in random global currencies because of some malfunction. I was charged about one lac Pakistani rupees ($660) for two rides! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WLhCYux1K6 — Faseeh Mangi (@FaseehMangi) May 14, 2021

When approached, Careem confirmed the issue and said that a technical malfunction was the reason behind the hiccup.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused. The amount was charged in a different currency due to a configuration error. It has been rectified immediately. Please be assured that reimbursement will be made as per banking procedures. Please feel free to reach out for further clarity.

As per the officials, any excess charges will be reimbursed to customers in due course of time.

Also to be noted that customers were charged currency exchange fee of 3.5%, which is usual when a Pakistani card is charged for any international currency.

It must be mentioned here that any credit card refunds could take weeks in Pakistan.