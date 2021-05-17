Inzamam Reveals How Amir & Wahab’s Retirement From Tests is Justified

Former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, believes Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket has been justified after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to replace a Test match with two T20I matches on their tour of West Indies.

ALSO READ

Amir Explores Possibilities as IPL Doors Open After British Citizenship

Earlier in the week, PCB announced that in light of the T20 World Cup this year, they consulted with the West Indian Cricket Board (WICB) to extend the three-match T20I series to five matches while reducing the three-match Test series to two matches.

Inzamam was displeased and criticized the decision to promote T20 cricket at the expense of Test cricket. He warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other international cricket boards that if they keep running after money, it will have dire consequences on the gentleman’s game.

Inzamam said Amir and Wahab should not be criticized anymore because PCB has adopted the same thinking.

ALSO READ

Danish Kaneria Accuses Mohammad Amir of Blackmailing PCB

He said, “If you remember that when Amir decided to retire from Test cricket, he faced a lot of criticism for preferring T20Is and league cricket over Test matches. The same happened with Wahab Riaz as well. But now, the board is giving the same message by replacing Test matches with T20Is. How can you stop the players from quitting Test cricket in the future if you are pursuing the same line of thought?”

The former middle-order batsman said that there is no harm in playing T20 cricket as long as Test cricket is not affected and the PCB should have stuck to the original schedule. He said that this type of thinking by various cricket boards could harm cricket’s longest format.