MG to Launch First Ever Pakistan-Made Electric Cars Very Soon

The Government of Pakistan is in pursuit of the normalization of Electric Vehicles (EV) in the local market, and MG seems to be ready for it.

Javed Afridi, a key stakeholder of MG, recently told Khaleej Times, that the automaker is set to introduce a dedicated lineup of Pakistan-assembled EVs to the market very soon.

He stated that the first locally assembled EV will be the MG ZS EV. Although the Pakistani market has its petrol-powered version as a CBU, the EV version will be assembled alongside it at the local facility in Lahore.

Afridi added that the MG HS plugin-hybrid will be added to its lineup in Pakistan and that both these vehicles will set the stage for a massive paradigm shift in the market that will allow MG to become a pioneering car maker in Pakistan’s transition to EVs.

The MG ZS EV is an all-electric compact SUV with a petrol-powered version that is already being sold in Pakistan. The EV variant will reportedly have a 44.5 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor capable of generating 105 kW (140 hp) and 350 Nm of torque.

The HS plugin hybrid will feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine, which, when combined with a 90 kW electric motor, generates 256 hp and 370 Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack that allows for onboard charging that flows at a rate of 3.7 kWh.

Afridi told the UAE-based media outlet that his company will ensure the introduction of quality products at a reasonable rate for the Pakistani market. He added that a low cost will be ensured with the aid of the two local vehicle assembly plants in Lahore and Karachi.

He also stated the plant in Lahore is almost ready and that the first EV to be built in Pakistan will roll off the assembly line soon.