These Unseen Pictures Show the Truth of How Muslims Lost Jerusalem to the Jews

Today, seeing a Palestinian woman carrying a child past wrecked homes in the occupied streets of the West Bank no longer feels like an uncommon occurrence as the locals have gone through the worst form of ethnic bias and unequal conflicts at the hands of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The attempts to resolve the initial conflicts between the Palestinian and Israeli settlers had begun in the second half of the 20th century when the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine was released. However, the situation took a hard left turn from that point onwards. Two decades later, the Israeli military began its operations of grabbing Palestinian territories after the 1967 Six-Day War.

For hundreds of years, Jews, Muslims, and Christians had co-existed in Palestine as citizens of the Ottoman Empire, but this status quo was disrupted in the aftermath of World War I and the establishment of the British Mandate of Palestine.

Here is a 1000- year timeline of what Palestine used to be, and from what point in time the concept of a Promised Land for Jews had come into existence.

Salah al-Din Ayyubi Conquers Jerusalem

Crusaders Were Given Safe Passage to Return to Europe after Defeat

1912 – The Final Dream

1917 – UK Sympathizes with Jewish Zionists, Approves Plan for the Establishment of a Separate Jewish State Within Palestine

9 December 1917 – The Fall of Jerusalem

Jerusalem’s surrender party led by its Ottoman mayor, Hussein al-Husseini (holding the cane), with Sergeants Sedgewick and Hurcomb of the London Regiment. It was a formal handover for the control of Jerusalem to Great Britain after the Ottoman Army had withdrawn overnight (8 or 9 December) and had abandoned the city.

11 December 1917 – The Occupation of Jerusalem

The Occupation of Jerusalem Makes Headlines

1917 | Propaganda for a Jewish Festival on Posters Displaying Israeli Flag for the First Time

In the ensuing three decades of Adolf Hitler’s persecution of the Jews, their migration to the territory accelerated, leading to tensions with Palestinians who were afraid of being forced out of their homeland.

The Nakba was a dark day in Palestinian history, as it was when Palestine’s ethnic cleansing began.

Every year on 15 May, the Jews in the larger parts of Tel Aviv and Lod mark the occasion with processions across the streets in front of helpless Palestinians, reminding them of the day when Zionist militias began annexing Palestine and expelled tens of thousands from their homes in its first year.

Some Zionist soldiers were also responsible for raping women and minor girls during the war of 1948. Such incidents had forced Palestinians to leave out of fear.

Demographically, the following map shows refugee routes for Palestinians after the Nakba.

Perspective | Before the Nakba

Damascus Gate

Ayn Karim Village, Jerusalem

After the Nakba

Damascus Gate

Ayn Karim Village, Jerusalem

The following map shows how Israel has openly eaten through the Palestinian landscape, ravaging homes, killing children, and ousting residents while settling their own with no regard for human rights on the other side.

2021 – Present

In April 2020, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had announced his intention to annex the West Bank with the support of the United States of America. It is now 2021, and everyone knows what is happening there.

For many Palestinians, this is the latest chapter in a process that had begun with the initial loss of their rightful land in 1948.

While the international law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as ‘occupied territories’, and considers all Jewish settlements illegal, there is still room for some actionable justice which the Western countries are currently unwilling to carry out.