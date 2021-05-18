Infinix NOTE 10 Pro Launched With Mediatek Helio G95 and 90Hz Display

Smartphone brand Infinix has launched NOTE 10 Pro in Pakistan. The device offers the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and efficient 180Hz touch response. The phone will be available at an introductory price of PKR 29,999 only along with a sale offer gift of iRocker TWS Bluetooth Earbuds. Preorders start from May 21 exclusively on Daraz.

Pakistani TV and film celebrities Feroze Khan and Alizeh Shah joined Infinix Pakistan as ‘SPEEDSTER’ brand ambassadors for the NOTE 10 Pro launch.

Talking at the launch, CEO Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said, “We at Infinix have positioned ourselves to deliver more engaging and world-class smartphone experiences to our customers across Pakistan. NOTE 10 Pro is one of the most awaited devices from Infinix and I am glad that we can now finally bring it to our fans. The NOTE 10 Pro is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite lifestyle and all that it offers.”

The phone’s smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touching sampling rate, coupled with a highly customized 6.95″ FHD+ super fluid display, delivers fine responsiveness. The display gives a fluid viewing experience where smooth visuals make surfing, video streaming, and gaming experiences more enjoyable.

Moreover, features like color gamut, contrast, white point, color temperature, and resolution improve screen viewability for everyday use. The phone has a rectangular camera module on the top left corner, housing as many as four sensors in the rear setup (64MP/AF+8MP+2MP+2MP with Quad-Flash Light).

On the front, the phone has 16MP punch hole camera, called ‘Infinity O’ display by Infinix. The bezel-less screen gets a modern punch hole design that houses the front selfie camera. This allows the chin size of the phone to be reduced, giving the users more screen viewing estate.

The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro powers the users’ day with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W quick charge. According to Infinix, this fast-charge technology enables users to fully charge their phones up to 50 minutes faster compared to the Infinix NOTE series’ predecessors.

The phone runs on the latest Android 11 operating system. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, cinematic dual speakers with DTS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

The original price of Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is PKR. 30,999 which will be available in only 8GB + 128GB variant in three appealing color variants: 95° Black, 7° Purple, and Nordic Secret.