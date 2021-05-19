Instagram Starts Restricting Accounts That Post About Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

While Instagram continues to take down hashtags related to Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, another shocking instance of ethnic bigotry and Islamophobia has come to light.

Besides the content depicting the persecution of Palestinians, the social media platform is apparently blocking posts and images that glorify famous quotations of world figures about Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

The social network isn’t even letting the users appeal for a review of the restrictions.

For reference, an account that posted the following quotations was restricted:

Roman King Hercules: “I was certain that a Prophet was coming, but I didn’t know that he would be born in Arabia. If I were to go there, I would embrace Islam and wash the Prophet’s feet with my own hands”.

Russian philosopher Leo Tolstoy: “Muhammad has always been standing higher than the Christianity. He does not consider God as a human being and never makes himself equal to God. Muslims worship nothing except God and Muhammad is his Messenger. There is not any mystery and secret in it.”

