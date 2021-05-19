Israeli MP Condemns Unjust Eviction of Palestinian Families

Israel’s decision to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah has been termed ‘unjust’ by Israeli Parliament Knesset’s senior member Mossi Raz.

He said, “We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years”.

Raz said that the solution to war is peace, which is why the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict must be considered despite not being easy to achieve.

“First and foremost, we have to stop the fight. Both sides have to stop the fight right now,” he said.

ALSO READ

Renowned Footballers Unite Against Israel to Show Support for Palestine

Mossi Raz is an Israeli politician currently serving as a member of the Knesset for the left-wing, social-democratic, Meretz party. His party that has six seats in the Knesset strongly emphasizes a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, supports social justice and condemns the violation of human rights.

ALSO READ

Pakistan is Sending Medical Aid to Palestine

He stressed the need to develop the Gaza Strip by letting in international investment but accepted that people usually support hardliners and their leadership in war times.

“We have to uphold freedom, equality, human rights for people here and in Palestine,” he stated.