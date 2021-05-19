Renowned Footballers Unite Against Israel to Show Support for Palestine

World-renowned football players have raised their voices in solidarity with Palestine as Israeli forces continue their attack on the helpless Palestinians. Stars such as Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane have been quite vocal in their support of the Palestinians, and have urged the community to unite to help put an end to the Israeli atrocities.

Manchester United players, Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo were the latest to raise awareness about the situation as they raised the flag of Palestine after their match against Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Earlier, Leicester City players, Wesley Fofana and Hamza Chaudhary also lifted the Palestinian flag after their historic FA Cup title win against Chelsea on Saturday, 15 May. The images of the two players went viral on social media as the people appreciated their gesture.

Former Arsenal and German star, Mesut Ozil, took to Twitter to show his support for Palestine. Ozil is one of the most famous footballers in the world and has over 26 million followers on the social media platform. Ozil posted an image of a young kid showing a ‘red card’ to a military officer. The post garnered over 185,000 likes and 28,900 retweets.

Star Liverpool forwards, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane also took to Twitter to show solidarity with Palestine. While Mane posted a picture of ‘Free Palestine’ captioned ‘heartbreaking,’ Salah addressed the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and other world leaders to play their part in ending the violence and killing of innocent people. He tweeted ‘enough is enough.’

I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed ElNeny, also tweeted his support for Palestine, which resulted in a controversy. The post did not sit well with one of Arsenal’s sponsors, Lavazza Group, who held talks with Arsenal to reprimand the Egyptian midfielder.

Lavazza Group issued a statement that read, “Content of this post is totally not aligned with our company values. Lavazza Group is fully committed against racism and antisemitism.”

Following the controversy, ElNeny received support from thousands of fans from around the world, and in the latest development, Arsenal decided not to take any action against the midfielder.

my heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine 🇵🇸 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ywrpPk5Xmf — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 10, 2021

Other football stars such as Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, Fiorentina winger, Franck Ribery, and Inter Milan fullback, Achraf Hakimi, also stepped up and showed solidarity with the people of Palestine.