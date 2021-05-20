IESCO Increases Recoveries by Rs. 10.75 Billion Despite COVID-19

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has reported monumental growth in recoveries between July 2020 and April 2021, recouping an excess of Rs. 10.75 billion as compared to the previous year.

Sharing the details with the press, CEO Chaudhry Abdul Razaq revealed that an amount of Rs. 120.223 billion had been recovered from the government and private consumers through utility bills last year. However, in the current fiscal year, a sum of Rs. 130.976 billion was recovered from the consumers, registering an increase of Rs. 10.75 billion.

He claimed in a statement that the recoveries from government institutions and private consumers remained the top priority of IESCO.

The IESCO chief further explained that the delays during the pre-pandemic situation had been causing numerous financial problems for the company, which is why a special set of infrastructural campaigns had been launched to recover the outstanding dues.

He also mentioned the IESCO Customer Services Directorate in this regard, which had conducted the proceedings for these campaigns in full force.

After a full-fledged investigation of the situation, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued licenses for 2,917 consumers seeking net-metering connections, which helped to recoup most of the extra recoveries that have been made in the current fiscal year.