Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Come With Complete Flagship Specs

Samsung is set to host another unpacked event in August this year. The launch will be rather interesting since the company is preparing to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE along with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3.

Even though we are still a few months from the launch, information about the devices has started pouring in. The latest leak encircling affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 series confirms its chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, bearing model number SM-G990, was recently benchmarked by Geekbench. According to the listing, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. In terms of software, it will run Android 11 with One UI 3.x on top.

The toned-down variant will allegedly come with memory configurations similar to its predecessor, Galaxy S20 FE. However, it will come with an updated chipset.

It is interesting that instead of opting for the slightly less expensive Snapdragon 870, Samsung has opted for the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, there might be an Exynos 2100 version of the handset as well.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming FE handset will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. It will measure 155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9mm in dimensions and will be available in five colors.