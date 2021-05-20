Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is Official With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon 750G

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is here as a downgraded model of the Galaxy A52 5G. It has the same chipset, the same refresh rate, and the same battery, but there are a few other differences.

Here are the details.

Design and Display

The Galaxy F52 5G has a tall 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is unusual to see an LCD panel on a Samsung device, even for a budget phone, and the punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the right corner as well.

There is a rectangular quad-camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

The main driver under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is a mid-range chipset announced late last year. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB through an SD card slot.

On the software front, you get Samsung’s updated One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Cameras

The primary camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit and a duo of 2MP cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. This camera can record slow-motion 1080p videos at 120FPS and 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500 mAh battery can be charged in a little over an hour thanks to 25W fast charging through the USB C port.

The Galaxy F52 5G is launching in China first and will make its way to the international market later. It will be available in White and Black colors for $310.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications