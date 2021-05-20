Leak Reveals All Oppo Reno 6 Phones [Images]

Oppo has announced that it will be launching the much-anticipated Reno 6 series on 27th May. A few hours after the announcement, the smartphones in the series, i.e., Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, were listed on Chinese websites such as Suning and JD.com for reservation.

These listings were accompanied by official renders of the smartphone revealing all the design elements. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come in three colors Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea. They will have an identical rectangle-shaped camera module with three imaging sensors. However, they are different in terms of display. The Reno 6 has a flat display, while the Reno 6 Pro comes with a display that curves at the edges.

The Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has a quad-camera setup on the back. It will arrive in two color variants namely Summer Harumi and Moon Sea.

The listing further reveals that all three handsets will be available in two memory variants:

8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage

12 GB of RAM + 256 GB storage

In terms of specifications, leaks and rumors suggest that Reno 6 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Dimensity 900 and will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+, on the other hand, will come with Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 respectively at the helm. They will sport a similar battery configuration.

More details will be revealed at the launch event.

