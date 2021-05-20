Leak Reveals All Oppo Reno 6 Phones [Images]

Posted 2 hours ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Oppo has announced that it will be launching the much-anticipated Reno 6 series on 27th May. A few hours after the announcement, the smartphones in the series, i.e., Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, were listed on Chinese websites such as Suning and JD.com for reservation.

OPPO Reno6 5G Galaxy Dream
OPPO Reno 6 5G – Galaxy Dream

These listings were accompanied by official renders of the smartphone revealing all the design elements. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come in three colors Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea. They will have an identical rectangle-shaped camera module with three imaging sensors. However, they are different in terms of display. The Reno 6 has a flat display, while the Reno 6 Pro comes with a display that curves at the edges.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Night Sea
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G – Night Sea

The Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has a quad-camera setup on the back. It will arrive in two color variants namely Summer Harumi and Moon Sea.

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ 5G Moon Sea
OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G – Moon Sea

The listing further reveals that all three handsets will be available in two memory variants:

  • 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage
  • 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB storage

In terms of specifications, leaks and rumors suggest that Reno 6 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Dimensity 900 and will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+, on the other hand, will come with Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 respectively at the helm. They will sport a similar battery configuration.

More details will be revealed at the launch event.

