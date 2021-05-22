HBL And Katalyst Partner for Startup Acceleration and Enabling Female Leadership

HBL and Katalyst Labs have signed a strategic partnership agreement for startup acceleration and enabling female leaders. This will further build and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country.

HBL is shaping the future through a paradigm shift towards a ‘Technology company with a banking license’. The bank aims to form ecosystem partnerships and deliver scalable solutions to customers. The end goal remains to be a customer-centric bank that is quick to pivot as opportunities present themselves by being a mobile-first, data-enabled, inclusive and agile organization.

Katalyst Labs is a technology accelerator and innovation hub, founded by Jehan Ara who along with her team has played a key role in building the entrepreneurship ecosystem of Pakistan.

As part of the partnership, Katalyst Labs will develop and run a cohort-based fellowship program for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and upcoming business leaders with the purpose of training them and helping them develop into a high-powered network of women leaders across the country.

An acceleration program will also be run with an aim to have an increased focus on facilitating collaboration between start-ups and corporates for knowledge sharing and market exploration with a special focus on fintech, food & Agri Tech, mCommerce, EdTech, health tech, and other verticals.

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL said,

We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Katalyst Labs. The programs will enable HBL to build and support a community of start-up founders, technology developers, and service design experts with a special focus on Women Entrepreneurs. Interaction and knowledge sharing of the best talent within and outside HBL will help spark innovation.

Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO Katalyst Labs said,