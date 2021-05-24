FDE, Google and Tech Valley Sign MoU to Digitize Schools in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education, Google and Tech Valley, on Monday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to transform all schools in Islamabad into ‘Digital Schools’ to fulfill the government vision of ‘Digital Pakistan.’

In the first phase, Tech Valley will deploy cloud-based infrastructure-based Google Workspace in 200 schools (male and female) in Islamabad, while Google will provide schools with tools for distance learning and Chromebooks. In the second phase, all teachers will be given virtual training on how to use and utilize these tools. The initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education is aimed at ensuring the professional development of teachers and students.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training joined hands with Tech Valley and Google to scale up the Google for Education pilot program in government schools across Islamabad.

Under the pilot programme previously, Tech Valley Pakistan’s Google certified team added and incorporated more than 4500 students and more than 500 faculty members in Google for Education Admin Portal. Further, more than 100 teachers from all the schools were trained on how to use Google tools to carry out distance and digital learning at their schools, and more than 20 Google classrooms were activated in schools across Islamabad.

After the success of the pilot program, Google has decided to step up the program and partner with the Ministry to revamp 450 more schools and colleges in Islamabad. Nick Bauer, Public Policy Manager at Google, said, “We would like to thank the Ministry of Education for giving us this opportunity to demonstrate how Pakistani students and teachers can achieve learning outcomes with Google Workspace for Education’s free suite of tools. The tools are specifically designed to make collaboration easier, streamline instruction, and keep your learning environment secure.”

Federal Secretary for Education, Farah Hamid, said, “We have a great working relationship with Tech Valley Pakistan projects and look forward to scaling up this program. In the future, we hope to include more Google programs and build a long term relationship with Google to work in the digitizing of the education sector.”

Umar Farooq, CEO Tech Valley Pakistan, said, “Our team is extremely excited to digitize the government education institutes of Islamabad as per the vision of Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan. Throughout the pilot project, Google and Ministry of Education has been highly supportive in transforming the schools and colleges of Islamabad.”