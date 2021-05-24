Huawei to Release a 3nm Kirin SoC in 2022

Despite facing suffering several setbacks due to the US ban, Huawei appears to be right on track in terms of chip development. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly working on a 3nm Kirin SoC, but it is not expected to release until 2022.

The company has applied for the registration of the Kirin processors trademark on April 22. This shows that Huawei has no intentions of dropping out of the chipset market despite the US sanctions. One of these sanctions meant that Huawei could no longer do business with the chipmaker TSMC.

TSMC is the industry leader when it comes to cutting-edge chip technology. This means that it will be difficult for Huawei to develop the next generation 3nm chip technology without the involvement of TSMC. Since the industry is yet to develop the 3nm node, we are likely not going to see mass production until 2022.

By then, it is possible that Huawei will recover its relations with the US.

According to reports, the design of the 3nm Kirin SoC will be finalized by the end of this year, but it will not reach final production until 2022, as mentioned earlier. This Kirin chipset is expected to be called the Kirin 9010 and it will power flagship Huawei smartphones and tablets.

For now, Huawei is stocked up on 5nm chips to power high-end smartphones in the upcoming months, but the plans to release a 3nm chip will not be met if a solution is not materialized.