Committee Approves Draft Policy Directives for Release of NGMS Spectrum in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired the 4th meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum in Pakistan, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan through a video link.

Secretary IT and Telecommunications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the Advisory Committee about the draft policy directive of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum in the Country. Member Telecom Omar Malik presented the draft policy directive before the Committee for due deliberations.

The Chairman PTA presented details regarding progress made for the auction of Spectrum in AJK & Gilgit Baltistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated the progress made for the sale of available NGMS Spectrum and urged to accelerate the process for completion within the current financial year.

After a detailed discussion, the Advisory Committee approved the DRAFT Policy Directives for the release of NGMS Spectrum in Pakistan, AJK and GB unanimously for improvement of Mobile Broadband services.

In his remarks, the Finance Minister directed that the whole process of the auction must be transparent, competitive and in accordance with the legal framework. There should be no compromise on the quality of services. The end goal is to improve the efficiency of the Spectrum for strengthening and expanding communication/IT services across the country in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister for a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan, he added.

While speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq briefed the Advisory Committee about improved quality of service and coverage. He apprised that existing, as well as new entrants, will participate in the Spectrum Auction. There will be a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process, he added.

The international consultants also participated and answered technical queries by the members of the Committee during the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, SAPM Finance & Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary M/o IT & Telecommunication, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB, Chairman PTA, Executive Member Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.