Afghanistan to Host Pakistan in a Historic Series This Year

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for the white-ball series in the UAE in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup, which is also likely to be shifted to the UAE from India given the devastating COVID-19 situation in the latter.

Although the final decision on the venue is still to be taken, both ACB and PCB have held talks to organize the 3-match ODI and T20I series in the UAE this year.

An ACB official privy to the development said both limited-overs series will be hosted in either Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, or Dubai.

Earlier this month, Chairman ACB, Farhan Yusefzai, also met with the Secretary-General of UAE’s General Authority of Sports, Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, to discuss logistics including visa issues. The Afghanistan team faced some visa problems when they hosted Ireland in the UAE in January.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other five times including four ODIs and one T20I in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events, with the Men in Green emerging victorious on every occasion.

However, both sides have never played bilateral series. If things go as planned, this will be the first time that bilateral series will be held between Pakistan and Afghanistan.