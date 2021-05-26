Here are Punjab’s Exam Dates for Matric and Intermediate

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has finalized the date sheet for matriculation and intermediate examinations. According to the schedule, the intermediate exams for all boards of the province will start on June 26 examinations.

The department has decided to hold the examinations of matriculation from July 14. The PHED is expected to release the date sheet of the grade 12 and matriculation within two days.

ALSO READ

Punjab Has Made Massive Recoveries During PTI’s Tenure

However, it has been reported that examinations for Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted in September.

Earlier on May 18, the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) had decided to start the matriculation from June 17 across the province and that the Class 9 examinations from July 27.

It was conveyed to the respective boards that the Intermediate Part 1 examinations will commence from August 11 and that the Part 2 examinations from July 2 this year.

ALSO READ

Sindh to Vaccinate Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Within a Week

The PBCC statement said that matric results would be declared on August 30, and the results of the Second Year examinations will be out on September 14.

Similarly, the Class 9 examination results will be announced on October 29, and the First Year examination results will be declared on November 14.