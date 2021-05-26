Punjab Has Made Massive Recoveries During PTI’s Tenure

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has revealed that Punjab’s anti-corruption department had recovered Rs. 220 billion over the last 31 months in comparison to the dismal record of the PMLN’s government in ten years.

The premier released a series of tweets in this regard that read, “State land worth Rs. 192 billion recovered as compared to Rs. 2.6 billion worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 years”.

He stated that the cash recovery in the PTI government’s tenure is Rs. 2.35 billion, as compared to Rs. 430 million during the PMLN’s 10 years in power.

“Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs. 26 billion in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 years,” he added.

PM Imran revealed that the same contrast is visible in the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), according to which it recovered Rs. 484 billion between 2018 as 2020 against only Rs. 290 billion between 1999 and 2017.

“When government doesn’t protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, results achieved,” the PM concluded.