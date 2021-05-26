Sindh to Vaccinate Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Within a Week

The Government of Sindh has announced that it will vaccinate all of the teaching and non-teaching staff at schools and colleges across the province within a week.

The Sindh School Education Department has issued instructions to teachers and support staff to register for the vaccination drive by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 via SMS.

The Education Department has warned that those who fail to get vaccinated before the reopening of the schools will face ‘dire consequences.’

Teachers have also been instructed to submit their vaccination cards to the heads of their institutions.

The provincial government announced on Tuesday that it will establish over 180 inoculation centers at the schools and colleges of every district of Sindh to vaccinate 100,000 teachers.

Currently, the educational institutions in Sindh are closed and are likely to reopen in the first week of June. The provincial government’s task force on coronavirus will take the final decision in this regard.

A meeting of the task force last week that was chaired by the provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, had decided, in principle, to begin home vaccination for the elderly and people with disabilities. Mobile vaccination will also begin especially for the villages and talukas in the province soon.