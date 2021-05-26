Several Flights Face Delays at Karachi Airport

Several flights to and from Jinnah International Karachi Airport have been rescheduled on Wednesday.

PIA flight PK-302 scheduled to depart at 8 am for Allama Iqbal International Airport was rescheduled and departed with an hour’s delay at 9 am.

Similarly, the PK-303 flight scheduled from Lahore to Karachi was delayed by fifty minutes and it reached its destination at 1:35 pm instead of 12:45 pm.

PIA flight PK-157 scheduled to depart to Sui, Balochistan from Karachi departed at 11:30 am instead of 10 am while PK-158 flight from Sui to Karachi has been delayed.

Meanwhile, the PK-502 flight from Turbat that was supposed to reach Karachi Airport by 10:30 am has now been rescheduled for 10:30 pm.

Besides, PK-503 from Karachi to Gwadar Airport will leave at 4 pm in the evening instead of 1:30 pm.