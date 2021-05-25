PIA’s Peshawar Office Reopens After Controversy Around Tax Payments

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) office in Peshawar has re-opened after being sealed by the provincial capital’s Cantonment Board over the alleged non-payment of taxes by the administration.

Reporters quoted a spokesperson for the PIA saying that the office in Peshawar has resumed commercial operations, adding that the office had been sealed after the Cantonment Board had released incorrect figures regarding its taxes.

ALSO READ

Govt Set to Launch the First Phase of Uniform National Curriculum

The spokesperson further explained that when the office was sealed, a re-assessment of the numbers released by the Cantonment Board was conducted, which determined that the airline had to pay outstanding dues exceeding three million rupees.

PIA’s administration had made an initial payment of one million rupees to the board, after which the office was re-opened.

The remaining two million will be paid to the board in a series of installments, subject to regulations as per the requirements of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO READ

FBR Issues Clarification on Single Window Program

Prior to the action taken by the authorities, revenue officials had filed a report explaining that the airline had failed to make payments in property taxes exceeding Rs. 11.8 million, which had been the grounds for the sealing of the PIA office.

The report also detailed that prior to this, PIA did not respond to the repeated notices by tax collectors, following which the Cantonment Board had no other option but to close the office.