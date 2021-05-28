Dr. Sohail Rajput Appointed New IT Secretary

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has been deputed as the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication with immediate effect, according to the notification issued by the cabinet division.

He will be replacing Shoaib Siddiqui, who served the ministry for barely one year.

Dr. Sohail will be the third Federal Secretary under the second minister. The new secretary is coming from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The incumbent government should realize that the constant reshuffling in the highly specialized field of IT and Telecom may affect adversely the performance of the industry, particularly when the government aims to promote digitization and automation in the governance.

The new secretary Dr. Sohail is a senior civil servant with an array of expertise, mainly in financial management, project development, and management.

He pursued his education in diversified fields, including MBBS in 1988 from Liaquat Medical College, Jamshoro, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration in 2004 from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, and MPA in Economics Policy Management with a focus on International Energy Management and Policy from Columbia University, New York.

He was also awarded a Hubert H. Humphery fellowship by the US Department of State, as a tribute to his leadership skills, under which he attended academic courses at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the Duke University and did an internship at the World Bank.