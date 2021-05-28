Govt Begins Walk-In Vaccination for 30+ Citizens

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to start walk-in COVID-19 vaccination of citizens aged 30 years or above from 29 May.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, penned that walk-in vaccination facility for citizens aged above 30 will start tomorrow.

ALSO READ

WhatsApp is Now Blocking Palestine Based Journalists

In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021

Citizens aged 30 years or above can now go to their nearest vaccination centers to receive the Coronavirus vaccine after registration. Registration can be done by sending the CNIC number to 1166.

Note that citizens will still be required to provide original CNICs to the healthcare staff before getting vaccinated at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centers all over the country.

ALSO READ

ITP Restore Online Appointment Service for Driver’s License

Besides, the Planning Minister revealed that more than 5 million citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till 27 May.

He urged the public to register and get vaccinated at the earliest so that the government can further ease the lockdown restrictions.