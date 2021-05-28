Police Arrests Officers Involved in Sale of Check Post

An inquiry against two police officers involved in the grabbing and selling of the Sabzi Mandi police check post in Township, Lahore has been completed.

The inquiry has found the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Zulfiqar Butt, and Station House Officer (SHO), Abrar Shah, guilty of the act of selling the check post to a civilian for a large amount of bribe money.

IG Punjab, Inam Ghani, has duly suspended both the officers.

ALSO READ

Facebook Employees Expose Hidden Bias Against Muslims and Palestine

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, Sardar Moharhan, had produced a detailed inquiry report on the seizure of the police post from five months ago, that was forwarded to the Inspector General of the Punjab Police.

SP Security, Sardar Moharhan, said that both the police officers had colluded in order to seize and then sell the Sabzi Mandi police post in connivance with a Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officer, Akram Saeed. Therefore, it was decided that departmental action would be taken against them.

ALSO READ

Govt Begins Walk-In Vaccination for 30+ Citizens

In his report, the SP Security said that an inquiry report has also been sent to the LDA officials regarding Akram Saeed.

DSP Zulfiqar Butt and SHO Abrar Shah are likely to be fired from their posts, and will also face criminal charges in accordance with the law.