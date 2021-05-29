OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launches in June With 64MP Camera and SD750G

Posted 56 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been officially teased in India and is expected to arrive as early as June 10 this year. Just after the official teaser, we have a new report on the upcoming Nord device, revealing key specifications for the mid-ranger.

According to a report from Android Central, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature the Snapdragon 750G SoC, a step down from the Snapdragon 765G on the original Nord. The display may be a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as the original OnePlus Nord.

As for the camera, the Nord CE 5G may have a 64MP main shooter alongside two secondary cameras. The report does not specify the secondary camera, but we can expect to see ultrawide and macro units. The front-facing camera will reportedly be a 16MP snapper.

The phone’s design is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 9 series. This means that there may be a rectangular main camera setup in the upper left corner of the rear panel.

Not much else is known about the Nord CE 5G, but OnePlus is holding a launch event on June 10 and that is where we expect to hear more. Sales are expected to kick off a week later.

