Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Appears in a Detailed Leak

Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8, is expected to have three models just like the S21 series. All of these models have appeared in a detailed leak from Korea that not only reveals specifications but prices for these tablets as well.

Galaxy Tab S8

The base model, the Galaxy Tab S8, is expected to feature an 11-inch 120Hz LCD with a dual main camera setup. This setup will include a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary camera, while the selfie camera will be an 8MP shooter. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, S Pen support, and quad speakers.

It will have 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Battery capacity will be 8,000 mAh with support for 45W fast charging. The base Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to cost $743 in South Korea, but more for 4G and 5G options.

Galaxy Tab S8+

Next up is the Galaxy Tab S8+ with a slightly bigger 12.4″ OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery will also be bumped up to 10,090 mAh and the fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display. The rest of the specifications will be the same as the Galaxy Tab S8.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is rumored to have a starting price of $1030.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have the biggest screen of them all at 14.6-inches, but the same 120Hz refresh rate on top of an OLED panel. However, it will also have the smallest bezels ever seen on a tablet with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

It will have a dual selfie camera (8 MP wide + 5 MP ultrawide), an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a massive 12,000 mAh battery. Memory configurations will include 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB storage. The rest of the specs will be the same as the Galaxy Tab S8+.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to cost $1,317 in Korea.

These tablets will also come with an optional keyboard accessory that will increase the price by $100 to $200 based on the model. The S8 Ultra’s keyboard, for instance, will have a lot more uses than the rest including Laptop Mode, Tablet Mode, Drawing Mode, Viewing Mode, and more.

There is no word on a launch date for these tablets yet.