All You Need to Know: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched in Pakistan

The SUV market of Pakistan is becoming more competitive at a rapid pace, with new products featuring the latest technology making strides in what is still an up-and-coming car market. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) seems to have finally acknowledged it and has finally put the facelift version of the Fortuner up for sale in Pakistan.

The facelift, although minor, is now equipped well enough to compete with modern vehicles. With a few cosmetic and technological updates, the fairly successful midsize offroad SUV is finally up for bookings.

As is already known, the Fortuner shall be offered in three trim levels in Pakistan, namely, Fortuner G, Fortuner V, and Fortuner Sigma 4. Here’s what you need to know about the Toyota Fortuner facelift:

Design

Not much has changed in the overall design of the Toyota Fortuner, however, the changes, albeit minimal, are certainly add to the charm of what is already a fairly good-looking SUV.

The facelift features a sharper and sportier front bumper, a sleeker headlight design that is made even sharper with the DRLs, and a bigger and more aggressive front grille, giving the SUV a sophisticated yet slightly more menacing look. The side profile is the same as the old Fortuner, however, the vehicle does feature a new alloy wheel design.

Not much has changed around the back either, however, the new taillights do add a hint of sportiness to the overall rear design of the Toyota Fortuner facelift.

The preference of a vehicle’s looks is a highly subjective matter for each individual, however, by not including anything unnecessary in the SUV, Toyota has managed to keep the dignified character of the Fortuner intact, which is certainly a compliment to a vehicle in a world of over-stylized vehicles.

Dimensions and Weight

Since the new Fortuner is essentially the same vehicle, it has the same dimensions as the old version. Here are all the measurements of the Toyota Fortuner facelift:

Measurements Toyota Fortuner Wheel Base 2,750 mm Overall Width 1,855 mm Overall Length 4,795 mm Overall Height 1,835 mm Kerb Weight (Max) 2,095 kg Ground Clearance 279 mm

Interior

Like the previous Fortuner, the interior still has a premium feel. It exudes a sense of occasion with its two-tone light brown and black interior. The perforated leather seats are offered as standard and the dashboard is made of soft-touch materials that feel sturdy and solid. Despite a few plastic bits, the interior quality and reliability are exemplary in all Toyota vehicles.

The cabin is large and spacious, and can easily accommodate five people. And although it is a three-row SUV, the third seat is only appropriate for small children. Adults can sit in the back as well, but only for short distances.

The boot space in the Fortuner is 296 liters. However, with the third-row seats folded down, the room for luggage is increased by a significant degree, and even more so for the larger items once the 2nd-row seats are folded down.

Performance

It bears mentioning that Toyota Fortuner is the only proper off-road SUV in its segment in Pakistan. Although there are other SUVs in the market with All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) powertrains, they are only good for light off-roading or mostly on-road driving.

A strong body-on-frame chassis that has been borrowed from the Hilux, with superior ground clearance, an electronically locking differential, multiple terrain control modes, a high-torque engine, and a stout drivetrain, collectively allow the Fortuner to traverse through much tougher terrains than other SUVs in the market.

The Fortuner facelift comes with 2 engine options. The base option is the same 2.7-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 164 hp and 245 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission to send power to either the rear wheels in the G variant or to all 4 wheels in the V variant.

The top-of-the-line option is an all-new 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Fortuner’s suspension consists of a double-wishbone setup in the front and a 4-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has ventilated disc brakes on the wheels with Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The aforementioned features come together to make Fortuner one of the most capable SUVs in the Pakistani car market.

New Features

Although sufficiently equipped for its time, the old Fortuner was not up to par with some of the new products in the market. However, Toyota has made some much-needed improvements to the vehicle for it to have a fighting chance against the new generation of the vehicle. The following are some of the new features in the vehicle:

A newer and smoother engine with a balancer shaft to reduce the noise, vibrations, and harshness (NVH) (Sigma 4 Trim-Level Only)

Variable nozzle electronic turbocharger for optimal power and torque across the rev range. (Sigma 4 Trim-Level Only)

3 drive modes (Normal + Eco + Sport) (Sigma-4 Trim-Level Only)

Power tailgate (Sigma-4 and V Trim-Levels)

LED Headlights with auto-leveling, auto operate, and follow feature (All Trim Levels)

LED Foglights (All Trim Levels)

Electrochromic inside rearview mirror (Sigma-4 and V Trim Levels)

Power adjusted front seats (Sigma-4 and V Trim Levels)

Modern gauge cluster with an all-digital information screen (All Trim Levels)

8.95″ modern infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto (All Trim Levels)

Hill Descent Control (Sigma-4 and V Trim Levels)

Limited Slip Differential (Sigma-4 and V Trim Levels)

Drive Start Control (DSC) (All Trim Levels)

Tire Turning Angle (All Trim Levels)

Price

Although the Fortuner is very capable and quite well equipped, it only appeals to a very small niche due to its huge price tag. Here are the prices of all three variants of the new Fortuner:

Fortuner G: Rs. 7,999,000

Fortuner V: Rs. 9,299,000

Fortuner Sigma 4: Rs. 9,649,000

With the price tag of the vehicle close to the price of an apartment, the Fortuner is a very expensive vehicle indeed. However, it is the only SUV in the market that is capable enough to take you and your family or friends on a tough adventure and back home in a safe and comfortable fashion.

With that said, if you like adventurous journeys and have the means to go with your desire instead of your need, the Toyota Fortuner is currently the best option available in the market.