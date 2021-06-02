German Companies to Make Huge Investments In Punjab’s Tourism Sector

A consortium of German companies has reportedly expressed interest to invest in Punjab’s tourism sector, details of which were discussed at a meeting between members of the consortium and the Adviser to CM on Tourism, Asif Mehmood.

Besides business stakeholders and the Advisor to the CM himself, Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD), Capt. (retd.) Mushtaq Ahmed also attended the meeting.

Shamoon Sadiq, a representative for the German investment groups, Neoquell and CWF, informed the meeting that the two companies have proposed a college for tourism and related institutes in Lahore. In a statement, he added that “besides this, we are also considering investment at Dharabhi Lake, Chakwal and a tourist spot at DG Khan.”

The underlined offer was welcomed by the CM’s Advisor, Asif Mehmood, who also lauded PM Imran Khan’s policies which continue to attract foreign investments regularly. He later informed the meeting that the Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab will get in touch with the aforesaid German companies to initiate a dialogue in this regard.