KP Launches an Application to Help Students Prepare for Exams

Following the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) decision to conduct the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations all over Pakistan, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched an online application called ‘Noon’ to help students prepare for examinations.

KP’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai, announced this at a press conference today, and explained that Noon will help students by initially providing entire courses on its platform.

“Initially, the company will provide exam preparation stuff from a limited course outline,” Tarakai said.

Students can avail of the app’s free online classes between 3 PM and 10 PM. Here are the download links:

Students will receive a notification through the app when the live lecture starts and then they can attend it.

Students can also watch recorded lectures using the option ‘Learn’ in each group.

Minister Tarakai said that the government is planning to improve education facilities across Pakistan, and that its target is to provide furniture to every school in KP.