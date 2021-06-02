PITB and NHMP to Create A Single Database of All Driver Licenses in Punjab

Punjab Information Technology (PITB) and National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) have signed an MoU to establish a National Data Repository of all driver licenses issued by the provincial and federal licensing authorities.

Held at PITB, the ceremony was presided by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and NHMP Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Central Region Zubair Hashmi.

According to the MoU, PITB will develop a web portal and mobile application to assist NHMP in timely detection of offenses regarding driver licenses and in identifying fake, duplicate, cancelled, and expired licenses. Furthermore, Point System will be implemented to improve the driving culture and reduction in accidents and crimes.

The MoU was signed by PITB Director-General IT-Operations (DG IT-Ops) Faisal Yousaf and NHMP Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Operations Salman Ali Khan on behalf of the organizations.

Senior officials from both organizations, including, PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Software Engineering Adil Iqbal Khan and NHMP Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry were present at the ceremony.