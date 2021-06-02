UAE Extends Ban on Flights from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its ban on passenger flights from Pakistan to 30 June in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban has also been extended to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The Gulf country had previously barred the entry of travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from 12 May in an attempt to prevent the growing pandemic, and India was already part of the suspension list since 25 April.

EU Changes Its Stance on Entry of Vaccinated Travelers in Europe

The ban had been imposed on flights from these countries without a deadline.

ALSO READ

PIA is Resuming ‘Sadpara’ Air Safari Service

The UAE stated that no Pakistani passport holder may enter the country; and if they are coming from another country, they will only be permitted to enter if they had not stayed in the country of origin for more than 14 days.