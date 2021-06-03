Nokia C20 Plus to Go Official on June 11

The Nokia C20 became official in April this year and now it’s time for a Plus model. The launch date for the higher-end sibling has just been confirmed by HMD Global.

ALSO READ

Nokia C20 Plus and C30 are Launching Soon With Big Batteries

Nokia C20 Plus will launch next week on June 11 and the company has also shared an official teaser that shows off the phone’s design. The handset has a textured back panel and a circular main camera next to an LED flash.

There is no fingerprint sensor on the back and since it is a budget phone we don’t expect to see an under-display sensor either. This means that the fingerprint sensor could be mounted atop the power button on the side, or will be omitted entirely.

You can also see a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top upon looking closer and a SIM card slot on the side. The power button and volume rocker will likely be on the opposite side.

The poster does not show the front of the phone, but previous reports have shown that it will have a waterdrop notch just like the base model. It may also have a bigger display than before. Battery capacity is expected to be 5,000 mAh, which is 2,000 mAh higher than the original.

There are no official details yet, but the phone’s Geekbench listing showed that it will flaunt a budget Unisoc SC9863A chip with 3GB RAM. There will likely be other RAM options as well. It will boot Android 11 Go Edition since the base model features the same OS.

We can expect to hear more details before next week.