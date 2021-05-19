Nokia C20 Plus and C30 are Launching Soon With Big Batteries

HMD Global is about to update its Nokia C series of phones soon. The information comes from a Chinese leak pointing out that the Nokia C20 Plus and C30 are coming soon with large batteries.

ALSO READ

Nokia Announces New X Series Smartphones With 3 Years Warranty

According to the leak, the Nokia C20 Plus and C30 are going to have 5,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh batteries respectively. This is a big jump from the Nokia C20, which only had a 3,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the 6,000 mAh battery for the upcoming Nokia C30 is going to be the biggest battery capacity on a Nokia phone to date.

Since the Nokia C series generally consists of entry-level phones, the upcoming C20 Plus and C30 could easily last over 2 days with their massive batteries.

The leak also includes sketches of the two phones, which show that the design is not much different from previous C series phones. The circular camera setup is still there but only the C30 will come with a fingerprint sensor underneath it.

There is a hole in the rear panel for the speaker and a headphone jack can be seen at the top edge. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side as always.

Since Nokia C series phones have always had Android Go, we expect to see Android 11 Go Edition out of the box. These phones will likely be powered by UNISOC chipsets.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but it should be revealed in the coming weeks.