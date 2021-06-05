You Can Get a Free Test Drive of This Car at Packages Mall Lahore

Pakistan’s automotive market is a tricky place for compact crossover SUVs because there are more options in the market than actual demand. Relevance is key and not many automakers are doing much to ensure the relevance of their products in the market. However, DFSK has proven otherwise with an update on its upcoming event.

It recently announced on its social media that it will host test drives for people to get a feel of the new DFSK Glory 580 Pro at Packages Mall, Lahore, from 10 AM to 8 PM on 7 June 2021.

DFSK will host the test drives over a number of days but has not specified the end date of what appears to be a marketing campaign.

The Glory 580 Pro was debuted in Pakistan in December 2020 and has arguably been among the most successful new vehicles in the market since then.

Encouraged by its success, DFSK is reportedly planning to launch a few more new SUVs in Pakistan in the coming days, such as the Glory 500, the Glory 580 Pro Star, and the Seres S3. However, there has been no official confirmation of this news.

The event is likely to help DFSK garner a significant amount of attention among potential SUV buyers, and make it an even fiercer contender of other popular SUVs like the Kia Sportage, the MG HS, and the Hyundai Tucson.