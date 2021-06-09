Nokia C01 Plus Announced for $90

HMD Global has just revealed its latest Go Edition offering, the Nokia C01 Plus, with a Unisoc chipset, 1 GB RAM, 5.45-inch display, and Android 11 Go Edition.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with a textured rear finish with a pill-shaped camera aisle in the center. It is built around a 5.45-inch display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner, but the OS supports facial recognition

Internals and Storage

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC topped with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded using the dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As far as the sensors are concerned, they include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The software front is handled by Android 11 Go Edition.

Cameras

There is a single 5 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP selfie camera at the front. Both cameras come with an LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

The system packs a 3000 mAh battery. It is available for pre-order in Russia for $90.

Specifications