Sindh Assembly Rejects Marriage Bill 2021 Despite Support

Sindh’s Provincial Assembly has rejected a slew of private bills, including one making the marriage of 18-year-olds mandatory as soon as possible.

The assembly also rejected the Sindh Child Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2018 that was aimed at annihilating Sindh’s culture of child marriages.

The Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, was one of the first few dignitaries of the House who staunchly opposed the motion for the passing of the Sindh Compulsory Marriage Bill 2021. The Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, also rejected the motion for the introduction of the bill.

The bill had originally been submitted by Syed Abdul Rasheed, a member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), to target the parents of 18-year olds who fail to marry them off.

The bill had initially won the approval of many members of the Sindh Assembly two weeks ago. However, in the provincial assembly’s latest session, the proposed law got rejected at the first step of legislation by the house. Now, it does not look like the bill will be revisited any time soon.