PSL 2021 Match 16: Rejuvenated Kings to Lock Horns With Depleted Sultans

Karachi Kings will face Multan Sultans as both the teams look to move upward on the PSL points table. Karachi can move to the top of the table if they manage to defeat the depleted Multan Sultans, who have had a torrid start to their campaign. Kings have won three of their five matches so far, while Sultans have only registered one victory in their five matches.

Multan will be hoping their new signings, Johnson Charles and Shimron Hetmyer can provide them with fireworks at the top of the order and will be relying heavily on their spin duo of Imran Tahir and Usman Qadir.

Karachi, on the other hand, have a much more settled starting eleven, with the likes of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam being the spine of the team. They have added two quality players in the shape of Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera to their already star-studded squad.

The match will begin at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 10 June 2021 Time 06:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Both the teams have encountered each other 8 teams in PSL history. Karachi have an upper hand historically, winning five and losing just once, while the other two matches have ended in no result. Multan will be hoping to turn around their fortunes against Karachi and resume their PSL 6 campaign.

Possible Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton, Najeebullah Zadran, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Qasim Akram, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

Multan Sultans:



Mohammad Rizwan (c), Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hammad Azam, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

While Karachi have a star-studded squad and any one of their players has the potential to turn the game on it’s head, but the acquisition of Thisara Perera can prove to be a masterstroke. Perera’s medium pace and variations can prove to be very useful at a slow pitch in Abu Dhabi, while his power-hitting at the backend of the innings can change the complexion of the game in just a few moments.

Multan Sultans:

Multan will be looking towards their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, for inspiration. Rizwan has been in sublime form over the past year and is currently the leading run-scorer in this year’s PSL. Rizwan will be the key at the top of the order and also will have huge decisions to make on the field. With his never-say-die attitude, Rizwan can grab the game by the scruff of it’s neck.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.