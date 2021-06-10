Traffic Police Will Now Suspend Licenses Over Violations

The Lahore City Traffic Police has decided to be stricter about careless driving in the district, and has announced that those found breaking traffic laws will have their driving licenses revoked.

The decision has been taken to discourage reckless driving within the district in consideration of the rising number of road accidents. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntanzar Mehdi, emphasized that no relaxation will be given to those found violating one-way traffic rules in the city.

He warned that the number of traffic wardens in Lahore has been increased and that strict action will be taken against the violators of these rules, which will result in the suspension of their driver’s license.

He termed the violation of one-way traffic rules as ‘suicide’ and stated that such careless acts will not be condoned under any circumstances.

In a similar recent development, the government of Punjab approved the Punjab Safe City Authority’s (PSCA) decision to increase the amount charged in fines for traffic violations by a significant degree. Moreover, the concerned authorities have also made it mandatory for the owners of vehicles that are older than five years to obtain certificates of fitness for them.

All these efforts have been made by the authorities to compel the public to abstain from reckless driving and to maintain discipline in crowded city avenues.