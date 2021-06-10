Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 15

Posted 3 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Lahore Qalandars moved to the top of the PSL points table after registering a victory over Islamabad United in the first match of the Abu Dhabi leg. Qalandars managed to chase down a target of 144 on the last ball of the match, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Lahore’s ace all-rounder, Rashid Khan, was named as man of the match for his magnificent performance with both the bat and the ball.

Lahore will face Peshawar Zalmi in their next encounter, scheduled to be played on Thursday, 10 June. Lahore will need to win the match in order to ensure they stay at the top of the PSL 6 points table. Meanwhile, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators on Friday, 11 June in their next match

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 8 0.077
Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 0.697
Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 6 0.273
Islamabad United 5 3 2 6 0.145
Multan Sultans 5 1 4 2 -0.244
Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 2 -0.936


