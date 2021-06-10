Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 16

Karachi Kings failed to move to the top of the PSL points table after suffering a 12 run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. Multan registered their second win of the tournament but failed to climb up the table.

Multan’s veteran spinner, Imran Tahir, bamboozled the Karachi batting line-up, finishing with figures of 28/3 in 4 overs.

Karachi’s next match is against Islamabad United on Monday, 14 June as both the teams look to climb up the PSL 6 points table. Meanwhile, Multan will face Peshawar on Sunday, 13 June in their next match

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: